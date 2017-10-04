Black Friday 2017: Over 50 stores announce they will be closed for Thanksgiving

DENVER – Over the last few years several businesses have started Black Friday sales earlier and earlier – with some even opening on Thanksgiving.

The decision to open on Thanksgiving is a controversial one. Opponents argue that the holiday should be for family and loved ones. But, with the rise of online shopping, retailers need the business.

The website BestBlackFriday.com has been keeping a running list of retailers that plan to remain closed on Thanksgiving.

As of Oct. 2, over 50 retailers have announced they will remain closed. The number is expected to go up as Black Friday gets closer.

Here is the list of retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Home

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

Ikea

Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint

Staples

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

There are several other chains that are expected to close on Thanksgiving – including REI, which has closed for the holiday and Black Friday for the past two years.

Here is the list of stores expected to close on Thanksgiving, but haven’t yet confirmed it to the website.