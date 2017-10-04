5 southwest Denver schools temporarily evacuated for natural gas smell

DENVER — Five schools in southwest Denver were evacuated Wednesday morning after reports of a natural gas leak.

The schools were in the area of South Federal Boulevard, South Clay Street and West Evans Avenue.

They included Abraham Lincoln High School, Johnson Elementary School, Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, Strive Prep Federal and Respect Academy, Denver Public Schools said.

Multiple crews were sent throughout the area, but no source was found while the schools were temporarily evacuated, a district spokesman said.

The smell quickly dissipated and by 11:45 a.m., most crews were back in service.