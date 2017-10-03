Thornton school staff members at music festival during shooting, one injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. – Two staff members from Century Middle School in Thornton were at the music festival in Las Vegas during the shooting and one of them was injured.

Assistant Principal Todd Riley and 8th grade teacher Mike Grapner were attending the concert in Las Vegas together when the gunman opened fire on the crowd.

Grapner was not injured but Riley suffered shrapnel wounds and still has debris embedded in his back.

FOX31 spoke with Riley by phone Tuesday evening. He is back in Colorado and visiting with specialists to remove the shrapnel from his back. He wants his students to know he is OK.

Riley also asked FOX31 to send a special message to his students: “If you focus on the bad, bad things will happen. If you focus on the positive, good things will happen.”

CMS students tell us they are still shaken up about the incident and about Mr. Riley's and Mr. Grapner’s close call.

“It’s been going around our school lately that our assistant principal Mr. Riley, he got hurt during the Las Vegas shooting and knowing how close that is to our school, it just makes me kind of sad because it’s so close and I don’t want it happening here,” 6th grader Faith Brown said.

While the school has not made any official announcements, Principal Howard Holbrook confirmed that both of his staff members were at the shooting and he is calling them both heroes.

FOX31 has learned that a woman standing in front of Riley was shot and collapsed in his arms. He reportedly stayed behind with her to perform CPR.

“He is a big hero,” Brown said.

“They’re wonderful people and I think once our children are in class … that is going to hit so hard with those kids because they’re going to hear it first hand,” Susan Weiss, who is the mother of an 8th grader at CMS said.

It is unclear when Riley or Grapner will return to the school. But, when they do, their stories will be a lesson they never intended to teach.

“I think it’s really going to affect [my daughter] and she’s going to have a different outlook,” Weiss said.​