The Stray tells the inspiring true story of a stray dog, “Pluto,” who appears from out of nowhere just in time to save a family that is falling apart. Pluto is not only a guard dog – he’s a guardian angel. Sometimes help comes in the most unlikely forms. Sometimes prayers are answered in the most unlikely ways. Sometimes one dog can change everything. Written, and directed by Mitch Davis (The Other Side of Heaven), the movie releases nationwide October 6, 2017.

