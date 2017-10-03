Teenage Rockies super fan ready for Rocktober

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FIRESTONE, Colo. -- Fans continue to gear up for the big Rockies game in Arizona on Wednesday. Some will even make their way southwest, to cheer on the home team.

Two of the Rockies' biggest fans went to the 2007 World Series, the 2009 wild-card game, and it's no surprise they'll head to Arizona.

One local teenager wouldn't miss it for the world.

“I love the Rockies,” Emily Sauvageau said.

“She lives and breathes baseball,” Emily's dad, Dan Sauvageau said.

Emily is not just a fan, she's a fanatic. We asked her who leads the teams in home runs, who's pitching in Wednesday's game, and the year Coors Field was built. She knew the answers to all three questions.

FOX31 featured Emily back in 2009. She was five then, and we recorded video of her at her 248th Rockies game.

Now at 14, Emily has been to 657 Rockies games and for every single one of those, her dad has been right there with her.

“You only have so much time to spend with your kids, so we’re just taking full advantage of it,” Dan Sauvageau said.

Emily and her dad have been going to Rockies games for years. Her dad started taking her when she was a baby to give mom a break, and the tradition has continued 14 years later.

Together Emily and her dad have caught dozens of home runs, collected more bobble heads than you can imagine, and he even let her design the family car.

So now, hours before the Rockies wild-card game, Emily and her dad are in planning mode. They will leave for Arizona on Wednesday morning.

“These are all playoff tickets that we hope we can use in the next month,” Dan Sauvageau said.

You could say the duo is a little optimistic and don't you dare tell Emily her team isn't going all the way.

“We’re doing it, I don’t care what they say,” Emily Sauvageau said.

Emily and her dad only bought one way tickets to Arizona. If the Rockies win, they'll head straight to Los Angeles for the next round.