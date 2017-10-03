Suspect sought in Wheat Ridge home invasion, shooting

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A suspect considered armed and dangerous is being sought in a home invasion that led to shots being fired on Monday night, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Reed Street, police said.

The suspect kicked in the door of the home and the people inside knew him, police said.

The suspect then chased two people down a street and police said shots reportedly were fired. There were no injuries.

Police said the suspect got into an unknown white vehicle and fled the scene.

He’s described as a Hispanic man in his mid-30s. He’s 5-foot-9 and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information or who sees the man is asked not to approach him and to call 911.