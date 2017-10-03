Several firearms modified by Las Vegas gunman

Investigators are releasing new information about the weapons that were used to kill nearly five dozen people at a concert in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Twelve of the rifles the gunman used were outfitted with a “bump stock,” a device that would enable it to fire hundreds of rounds per minute, according to law enforcement officials.

FOX31 counted more than 10 shots being fired every second during portions of the shooting.

Mel Bernstein owns Dragonman Gun Store in Colorado Springs. He is an expert on machine guns and analyzed pictures of the guns used in the shooting massacre.

“I have well over 200 machine guns in my name. That makes me the most armed man in America. Nobody has that many machine guns,” he said.

Bernstein says one of the first things to catch his eye was a 100 round magazine on one of the semi-automatic rifles, an item not sold in gun stores today.

“I’ve never seen this for sale. They actually made them for the military around the Vietnam era,” Bernstein said.

He also detected a “bump stock in one of the photos. The devices are legal to purchase and allow semi-automatic rifles to fire like fully automatic ones. They typically cost less than $100.

It’s a device Bernstein sells in his store, but one he actually believes should be illegal because many people who purchase them don’t know how to use them correctly without training.

“It makes me very unpopular to say, but I have to speak with my heart,” he said.

A total of 23 guns were found in Stephen Craig Paddock’s hotel room, everything from rifles to shotguns to pistols. An additional 24 guns were also found on the gunman’s properties in Mesquite, Nevada and in Verdi, Nevada.

Investigators are still working to determine how many of them were actually used.