Police body cam video shows chaos officers encountered during Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS -- Police in Las Vegas released the first body camera video Tuesday of officers responding to the shooting at the music festival across from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday night.

You can see officers behind a wall facing Mandalay Bay after a burst of shots fired by the gunman later identified as Stephen Paddock.

The video shows officers telling people to get down as they try to figure out where the gunfire was coming from, said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill.

“Go that way, get out of here! There’s gunshots coming from over there,” one officer yells.

At one point, officers tried to protect themselves next to a patrol vehicle on Las Vegas Boulevard, where one of them was shot, McMahill said.