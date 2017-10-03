Playtex recalls 3.6 million children’s plates and bowls because of choking hazard

WASHINGTON — Playtex is recalling 3.6 million plates and bowls for children that might pose a choking hazard for anyone who uses them.

The company said the clear plastic layer over the graphics can peel or bubble up from the surface.

The printed designs include cars, construction scenes, giraffes, princesses, superheroes and more.

The white polypropylene plates and bowls have a colored rim on top and a nonslip bottom. “Playtex” is also printed on the bottom of the dishes.

The plates and bowls were sold separately, and together as a set.

The company has received 372 reports of the clear plastic layer bubbling or peeling.

There are also 11 reports of the clear plastic being found in children’s mouths; four of those incidents included children actually choking on the plastic piece.

The impacted dishes were sold at Babies R Us, Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon from October 2009 through August for about $2.50 for a single plate or bowl and $15 for a Mealtime set.

Use of the dishes should be stopped immediately and taken away from young children. Contact Playtex for a full refund or call 888-220-2075 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. MDT Monday through Friday.

No other Playtex product is affected by the recall. More specifically, Toy Story 3 and Baby Einstein themed plates and bowls, Playtex Sipsters cups, three-way plates and bowls, infant spoons, toddler utensils, and flip-top snacker products are not affected.