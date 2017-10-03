Man posts video tour of same room where Las Vegas gunman fired deadly shots

LAS VEGAS — A man from North Carolina posted on Facebook a video tour of the same room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas where a gunman fired shots at a country music festival on Sunday night that killed 59 people and wounded 527 more.

Law enforcement officials said Stephen Paddock shot at a crowd of about 22,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival as country star Jason Aldean was performing.

Paddock was in suite 135 on the 32nd floor of the hotel when he unleashed a hailstorm of bullets.

On Monday, Jeff Bridges of Charlotte, North Carolina, posted video that showed he and his wife’s stay at Mandalay Bay last year.

“Andrea and I stayed in that EXACT same room last year on the 32nd floor! Room 32-135,” the post reads.

The nearly five-minute video narrated by Bridges gives a tour of the suite, including a final look at the concert area.

“The video ironically ends with a view down on the concert area,” Bridges wrote.