The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light The Night Walk funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients today. LLS is making cures happen by providing patient support services, advocating for lifesaving treatments and pioneering the most promising cancer research anywhere. And it's all happening now. Not someday, but today. Each year friends, families and coworkers form teams to raise money in support of our mission. This year's Light the Night was at Washington Park on September 28th. You can still donate at LighttheNight.org/rocky-mountain.
Light The Night Walk Recap
