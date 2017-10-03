Las Vegas shooting: Marine veteran steals truck, transports dozens of victims to hospital

LAS VEGAS – A 29-year-old veteran used a stolen truck to drive more than two dozen victims to the hospital during the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday night, according to CBS News.

Taylor Winston, a Marine veteran from San Diego, was with friends at the Route 91 Harvest festival when a gunman started shooting at the crowd from a nearby hotel room.

59 people died and 527 others were wounded in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Winston and his girlfriend were dancing the two-step while Jason Aldean was playing when the gunfire started, he told CBS.

“People started scattering and screaming and that’s when we knew something real was happening,” Winston told CBS This Morning.

“The shots got louder and louder, closer to us and saw people getting hit, it was like we could be hit at any second,” Winston said. “Once we got to the fence, I helped throw a bunch of people over, and got myself over,” Winston said. “It was a mini war zone but we couldn’t fight back.”

Once Winston got over the fence safely, he started checking for keys for the trucks that were parked in the lot. The first one he tried had keys right there.

“First one we tried opening had keys sitting right there. I started looking for people to take to the hospital,” Winston told CBS This Morning. “There was just too many and it was overwhelming how much blood was everywhere.”

Winston made two trips before paramedics were able to get control of the scene.

“I transported probably 20 to 30 people injured to the hospital,” Winston said.

Winston added that he saw several people doing good deeds and helping each other while the shooting was happening.

Winston also told CBS This Morning that he was able to return the keys to the owner of the truck on Monday night.