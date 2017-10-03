How to be a peace maker in your community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - The violence has left many of us feeling helpless, and wondering what we can do to change the sometimes scary world around us.

One Colorado author says don't give up. “We are not powerless. We can make changes. We can change our community,” said Dr. Myra Isenhart, the author of Forgiving Others, Forgiving Ourselves: Understanding and Healing Our Emotional Wounds .

She suggests we take practical steps to be peace makers in our own world. “All of us, regardless of what we do, have opportunities in our personal relationships, and I believe in changing the world one relationship at a time,” Isenhart said.

She explains that we have the power to change the way we resolve our own daily conflicts. We can help promote peace and forgiveness for ourselves, our family, our workplace, school, and community, and hope it spreads.

“Listen. Talk. And work it out,” Isenhart said.

At times like this, it can be hard to shake the feeling that we live in a scary world. But we can turn that fear into motivation for possibly a project at work or school. We can call start small and make a difference around us.

Parents can help their children find ways to positively affect the world around them. Perhaps they can donate their time or money to a cause. “My philosophy is lighting the candle, rather than cursing the darkness,” Isenhart said.