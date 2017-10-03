How do Colorado’s gun laws compare to Nevada?

DENVER — Any time there is a large scale mass shooting, questions are asked regarding gun laws.

It turns out Nevada and Colorado have similar rankings by gun control advocates.

According to the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, its score card gives Colorado a C and Nevada a C-

Similarities:

Both states Allow assault rifle purchases

Both states do not restrict how many guns can be bought at once

Both states do not ban “bump stocks” devices aimed at enhancing semi automatic weapons to fire faster

“With both Colorado and American gun laws there are slight modifications that can be made to a gun that can make a gun that would otherwise be illegal, legal,” Dr. Jordan Hill, a professor at CU Denver who studies mass shootings said.

Differences:

Denver as a city bans assault rifles

Background checks are required, they are not enforced in Nevada

Large capacity ammunition sales are outlawed

Question:

Was a machine gun used?

It remains unclear if a machine gun was used by the shooter. Federal law has banned them since 1986, however guns purchased before 1986 are able to be acquired with valid permits in both Colorado and Nevada.