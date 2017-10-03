× Denver’s first snow of season could arrive early next week

DENVER — Denver’s first snow of the season could arrive in just a few days. We have a strong cold front due to arrive late Sunday into Monday.

It will bring with it gusty wind and temperatures that will quickly fall into the 40s.

During the day on Monday rain showers will change to snow as temperatures continue to fall into the 30s.

We are watching the timing of this cold front closely because sometimes they arrive sooner than computer guidance predicts. So, be ready for the first cold and snowy blast of the season early next week.

If the Colorado Rockies win the wild-card game Wednesday, their first playoff game at Coors Field will be Monday, making for an interesting situation.

Ahead of that big weather change, we’re expected to have 60s during the rest of the work week and then 70s are forecast during the weekend.

Pinpoint Weather App: iPhone / Android