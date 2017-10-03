Deadly accident involved Colorado Springs police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An investigation is underway after a 31-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department, struck a bicyclist while driving an unmarked police cruiser.

The accident happened on Sept. 24, and the bicyclist died of his injuries on Sept. 29.

According to a witness the bicyclist, 30-year-old Nicholas Watson of Colorado Springs, entered the intersection at Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard, while the southbound Academy Boulevard traffic light was red and the northbound light was green.

Watson was struck by Sergeant Larry Morgan as the tried to cross the northbound lanes.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s investigation found that Sergeant Morgan was traveling between 37 and 42 miles-per-hour, the posted speed limit in the area is 45 miles-per-hour.

He was not driving in an emergency fashion or responding to a call.

Watson was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, the officer received minor injuries. According to police, Sergeant Morgan tried to give medical aid to Watson at the scene.

Watson’s death marks the 30th traffi-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year. There were 21 traffic-related deaths at this time last year.

This is the third bicyclist to be killed this year in Colorado Springs. There were no bicyclist killed in 2016 or 2015.