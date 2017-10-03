Colorado gearing up for ski season

DENVER — The Rocky Mountain State is gearing up for ski season, as the high country received its first snowfall of the year.

As usual, Colorado will be a tourist attraction for skiers and snowboarders from across the country and around the world.

According to Colorado Sky Country USA, new flights to Colorado’s regional airports and expanded service on Amtrak’s Winter Park Express, will provide skiers and riders easier and more convenient travel options this winter.

“The Amtrak Winter Park Express, coming off a highly successful inaugural season, will offer expanded service for the 2017-18 ski season,” Colorado Ski Country said in a statement.

The Winter Park Express will begin service from Union Station in Denver every Saturday and Sunday from Jan. 5 to March 25. There will also be three new Friday round-trips with a reduced fare starting at $29 each way on some trips.

“With more than 27 round-trip options and over 500 seats on each train, the Winter Park Express allows visiting skiers and riders to travel to Winter Park Resort without renting or setting foot in a car,” the statement said.

Colorado’s regional airports will also offer new and expanded flights for the 2017-18 season. The airports include Steamboat, Aspen and Telluride.