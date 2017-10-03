AMC Theaters offering $5 movies every Tuesday in October

LEAWOOD, Kan. — AMC Theaters are offering $5 movie tickets every Tuesday in the month of October, the theater chain announced.
Moviegoers can also get a $5 combo snack pack. That’s a movie, popcorn, and a drink all for just 10 bucks through Oct. 31. Not a bad deal, right?
There is one catch though, the deal is only good for AMC Stubs members.
The program is free to join, but you can upgrade for $15 a year and that comes with additional discounts and perks.
There are 12 AMC Theaters across the Denver metro area.
More information on the $5 ticket deal can be found on their website.