AMC Theaters offering $5 movies every Tuesday in October

LEAWOOD, Kan. — AMC Theaters are offering $5 movie tickets every Tuesday in the month of October, the theater chain announced.

Moviegoers can also get a $5 combo snack pack. That’s a movie, popcorn, and a drink all for just 10 bucks through Oct. 31. Not a bad deal, right?

There is one catch though, the deal is only good for AMC Stubs members.

We have big savings for our 10M AMC Stubs Members! Today, we have $5 tix at box office & $5 popcorn/drink combos! https://t.co/3WY6L7ahXj pic.twitter.com/ZTaKcB6Wl9 — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 3, 2017

The program is free to join, but you can upgrade for $15 a year and that comes with additional discounts and perks.

There are 12 AMC Theaters across the Denver metro area.

More information on the $5 ticket deal can be found on their website.