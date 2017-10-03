3 arrested after crash leaves 2 Denver officers with minor injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- Two officers were injured and three people were arrested during a stolen vehicle investigation on Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The incident started at the Quality Inn at 200 W. 48th Ave. in Denver and a pursuit ended at West 56th Avenue and Broadway in Adams County where there was a smashed silver sedan and police vehicle, police said.

No other suspects are being sought, police said.

Several law enforcement officers from Denver and the Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene as well as an ambulance.

Police taped off an area behind the Quality Inn for the investigation.

The names, ages and gender of the suspects were not released. It's not known how the officers were injured.