I-70 reopens after wintry conditions, power outage forced closure through tunnels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEORGETOWN, Colo. -- Snow and a power outage led to the closure of Interstate 70 through the mountains for more than an hour on Monday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Westbound lanes were closed at Georgetown and eastbound lanes at Silverthorne about 6:30 a.m. after power was lost at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels.

U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass was also closed because of truck slide-offs, CDOT said.

The interstate reopened in both directions about 7:45 a.m.

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of the central and northern mountains above 7,500 feet, where 5-10 inches of snow are expected.

Winter weather advisories are in place elsewhere for 3-8 inches of additional snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph.