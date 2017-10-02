Warning from climber who could have died on Capitol Peak this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - It was a deadly summer on Colorado 14ers, especially on Capitol Peak near Aspen, where five climbers died. One Denver man was almost the 6th death of the season.

Joseph Seeds had climbed 48 of the Colorado 14ers, and Capitol Peak was going to be 49. As an experienced climber, he knew it was one of the most difficult climbs in the state, and says he was prepared.

He and his climbing partners summited about 11:30 on September 6th, and were on their way down when it all went wrong for Joseph.

“I think my biggest mistake was I got off route, and I didn’t wait for the second person,” Seeds said.

Somehow he mistakenly veered off onto unstable terrain near K-2, with loose tock all around him. It was a terrifying realization. This was where others had fallen to their deaths.

“I panicked at one point when I realized where I was, but I knew panic was not the way to get out of the situation,” Seeds said.

With spotty service, he was able to text a friend, who called the sheriff’s office for help. Hours went by, and Joseph had almost worked his way back to the route, when a helicopter came to rescue him. He was uninjured, but exhausted. “After the five previous deaths they didn’t want me to be number 6,” he said.

It has been an unprecedented year for fatalities, with five on Capitol Peak alone.

“It’s a treacherous mountain this summer,” said Jeff Edelson with Mountain Rescue Aspen. He says the rock is very unstable, and some climbers have gotten off route. “We say about half of the accidents, whether they are injuries or deaths, fatalities that we have, are caused by people that were above their knowledge, skill, ability, and the other half are really just things happen,” Edelson said.

On top of the five deaths on Capitol this year, there were also 2 on Maroon Bells and one at the Conundrum Creek Trail.

That’s where Susie DeForest died in August. Her mother says it was acute altitude sickness. The 20-year-old from Pennsylvania was hiking with friends and began to vomit. She died before rescue crews could get to her.

“When you are not feeling well, and you are starting to feel sick and ill, the only solution to that is to turn around and go back to lower elevation,” Edelson said.

Susie’s mother, Kate DeForest, emailed our station a statement saying in part, “… it's our hope that out of our tragedy, someone else's life might be saved..”

Experts say between the altitude and the rugged terrain, climbers need to be prepared. “Respect that mountain. It will kill you if you don’t, said Seeds.

Even experienced climbers like him, can be humbled.