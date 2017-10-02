× Tom Petty rushed to hospital after being found unconscious

MALIBU, Calif. — Tom Petty was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

First responders rushed to his Malibu home and were able to get a pulse. He was then rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and TMZ sources say he was put on life support.

Sources told TMZ that soon after Petty had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.

Petty’s current condition is unknown but was critical from the moment he was found, TMZ reports.

Petty, who became famous with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 1978 with “Breakdown,” is 66.

Petty just wrapped a huge tour, ending at the Hollywood Bowl late last Monday.

This is a developing story.