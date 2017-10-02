Live coverage: 58 killed, 515 injured at Las Vegas concert in deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history

Tom Petty rushed to hospital after being found unconscious

Posted 1:15 pm, October 2, 2017, by , Updated at 01:33PM, October 2, 2017

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 25: Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs during their 40th Anniversary Tour at Bridgestone Arena on April 25, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Sacks & Co)

MALIBU, Calif. — Tom Petty was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

First responders rushed to his Malibu home and were able to get a pulse. He was then rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and TMZ sources say he was put on life support.

Sources told TMZ that soon after Petty had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.

Petty’s current condition is unknown but was critical from the moment he was found, TMZ reports.

Petty, who became famous with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 1978 with “Breakdown,” is 66.

Petty just wrapped a huge tour, ending at the Hollywood Bowl late last Monday.

This is a developing story. 