Tom Petty remains hospitalized ‘clinging to life’

LOS ANGELES — Tom Petty is “clinging to life” and has been pulled off life support on Monday, TMZ reports.

Petty was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

CBS News reported that the LAPD told them that Petty has died, but law enforcement officials will not confirm the news to TMZ or other media outlets.

UPDATE At this time, Tom's still clinging to life. A report that the LAPD confirmed the singer's death is inaccurate https://t.co/bh8sqdvEw9 pic.twitter.com/drKY64eG1z — TMZ (@TMZ) October 2, 2017

First responders rushed to his Malibu home and were able to get a pulse. He was then rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and TMZ sources say he was put on life support.

Sources told TMZ that soon after Petty had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers just wrapped their 40th anniversary tour at the Hollywood Bowl late last Monday.

Petty was a three-time Grammy award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer best known for his popular tracks such as “I Won’t Back Down,” “Free Fallin’,” “Runnin’ Down a Dream” and “American Girl.”

Petty performed at the Super Bowl XLII halftime show in 2008.

This is a developing story.