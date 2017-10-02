× Rocky Flats nuclear plant $375 million settlement money on the way to residents

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Residents downwind of the former Rocky Flats nuclear weapons plant may have their settlement money in the mail by the end of October.

Approval from a federal judge is required before the roughly 7,500 plaintiffs awaiting the money will receive the first of two installments.

The larger of the two sums will be paid out in the first payment. The second payout will come at some point in 2018.

The money is part of a settlement after it was determined that nearby residents lost value to their homes because of the plant.

Winds near Rocky Flats supposedly carried the plutonium released by the plant to nearby homes, particularly those lying to the east of the plant.

Claims from plaintiffs range from $15,000 to $36,000. The sum was intended to match the value lost on the homes in 1989.