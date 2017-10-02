Rockies fans getting ready for first playoff game in nearly a decade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nope. It’s just the tallest hair in Denver.

Joshua Pugh has been sporting “The Mile High Mohawk” for the past six years to Rockies games, Broncos games, concerts and even during an appearance on a national TV show.

“We started doing it because people used to bring these beautiful big signs to the games and they’re always in your way so we decided to put the sign in my hair,” Pugh told FOX31.

Since 2011 he’s worn more than 200 designs and they just keep getting more intricate.

“I make every stencil. That’s what takes the longest, cutting the pieces. Sometimes there is like a hundred pieces to one side,” he said.

His wife, Angel, is the spray paint artist.

“To spray it is the quicker process and that only takes like three or four hours so it’s not too bad,” Pugh said.

He has never done the same design twice and on Monday he spent hours prepping one he’s been waiting years to wear.

“Never done a playoff mohawk, this will be the first,” he said.

The Colorado Rockies left Denver Monday afternoon for their trip down to Arizona where they’ll face the Diamondbacks in their first post season baseball game since 2009.

“Oh man, it’s amazing. It’s exciting. I haven't had this feeling in a long time,” Pugh said.

He’ll be road tripping with his wife to cheer the Rockies on in Arizona. While he won’t show us his new design before game day, he did drop a few hints.

“There will be a little Rocktober side and a little wildcard in it,” he said.