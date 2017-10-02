Republicans block bill to reinstate RTD funding during special session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - The first day of the Colorado General Assembly Special Session was not good news for RTD.

Since July, the transit group -- along with other Special District groups -- have been losing money because of what lawmakers have been calling a "mistake."

Earlier this year, when the General Assembly passed a new spending measure restructuring the statewide marijuana tax to 15 percent; they forgot to include language allowing special districts, like RTD, to continue to collect marijuana taxes.

As a result RTD has been losing around $500,000 a month.

"Losing six million dollars of voter approved revenue annually equates to cutting bus or train service to about 4500 to 5000 riders a day," Dave Genova, RTD CEO, said Monday.

Genova was hoping to rally lawmakers to fix the error during this special session.

It doesn't appear to be working.

Monday Senate Republicans on the Transportation Committee killed a bill that would have reestablished funding, citing concerns that lawmakers just can't re-instate taxes without voter approval because of the state's TABOR laws.

"There is something higher, there is a higher need and that's to protect the constitutional principles of all Coloradans, not just ignore them for a view," State Senator Kevin Grantham, the Republican Senate President said.

Late Monday during a press conference Governor Hickenlooper said he was still hopeful "something could get done" believing lawmakers have the legal authority to fix the funding error without going to voters.

Deborah Jordy, Executive Director of the Scientific and Cultural Facilitates District, says without re-instating funding art programs will be cut.

SCFD is another "special district" impacted by the lack of taxes.

"With a decrease, it will be a decrease in programming especially for small community based organizations," Jordy said.