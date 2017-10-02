Pedestrian killed in Aurora hit-and-run

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run early Monday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The crash happened after midnight at East Colfax Avenue and Kingston Street.

The name, age and gender of the person who was killed were not released. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicle was a stolen white Ford F-250 with Colorado license plates of 297-PMQ.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.