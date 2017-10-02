Las Vegas shooting suspect identified as 64-year-old Nevada man

LAS VEGAS — At least 50 people were killed late Sunday night in a mass shooting during a concert on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police identified Stephen Paddock as the shooter. Paddock, 64, is from Mesquite, Nevada, authorities said.

They believe he fired the shots on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Paddock was apparently targeting a crowd of 22,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival below.

Authorities say Paddock took his own life before law enforcement swarmed his hotel room.

The Mesquite Police Department had no previous contact with him, according to spokesman Quinn Averett, nor had there been any calls to Paddock’s home in Mesquite, which is about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Officials did not know how long he had been living in the area.