Las Vegas attack is deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history

LAS VEGAS — When a gunman opened fire on a crowd gathered for a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night, he killed at least 50 people — making it the deadliest mass shooting in the United States.

The 10 deadliest single-day mass shootings in U.S. history from 1949 to the present. If the shooter was killed or committed suicide during the incident, that death is not included in the total.

The Harvest Music Festival (at least 50 killed): A gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on a crowd of 30,000 gathered on the Las Vegas Strip for the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Oct. 1. At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 injured. Officers killed the gunman.

Pulse night club (49 killed): Omar Saddiqui Mateen, 29, opens fire inside Pulse, a gay nightclub, in Orlando, Florida, on June 12, 2016. At least 49 people are killed and more than 50 are injured. Police shoot and kill Mateen during an operation to free hostages officials say he was holding at the club.

Virginia Tech (32 killed): A gunman, 23-year-old student Seung-Hui Cho, goes on a shooting spree, killing 32 people in two locations and wounding an undetermined number of others on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, on April 16, 2007. The shooter then commits suicide.

Sandy Hook (27 killed): Adam Lanza, 20, guns down 20 children, ages 6 and 7, and six adults, school staff and faculty at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec. 14, 2012, before turning the gun on himself. Investigating police later find Nancy Lanza, Adam’s mother, dead from a gunshot wound.

Luby’s Cafeteria (23 killed): In Killeen, Texas, 35-year-old George Hennard crashes his pickup truck through the wall of a Luby’s Cafeteria on Oct. 16, 1991. After exiting the truck, Hennard shoots and kills 23 people. He then commits suicide.

McDonald’s in San Ysidro (21 killed): In San Ysidro, California, 41-year-old James Huberty, armed with a long-barreled Uzi, a pump-action shotgun and a handgun, shoots and kills 21 adults and children at a McDonald’s restaurant on July 18, 1984. A police sharpshooter kills Huberty one hour after the rampage begins.

University of Texas (18 killed): In Austin, Texas, Charles Joseph Whitman, a former U.S. Marine, kills 16 and wounds at least 30 while shooting from a University of Texas tower on Aug. 1, 1966. Police officers Ramiro Martinez and Houston McCoy shoot and kill Whitman in the tower. Whitman had also killed his mother and wife earlier in the day.

San Bernardino (14 killed): Married couple Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik open fire on an employee gathering taking place at Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, killing 14 people on Dec. 2, 2015.

Edmond (14 killed): In Edmond, Oklahoma, part-time mail carrier Patrick Henry Sherrill, armed with three handguns, kills 14 postal workers in 10 minutes and then takes his own life with a bullet to the head on Aug. 20, 1986.

Fort Hood (13 killed): Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan kills 13 people and injures 32 at Fort Hood, Texas, during a shooting rampage on Nov. 5, 2009. He is convicted and sentenced to death.