Hiker finds human skull during morning hike near Nederland

NEDERLAND, Colo. – Just before 8:45 a.m. Monday morning, officials received a call from a hiker who believed he had discovered human remains.

The man had been walking with his dog in the Mud Lake Open Space property, which is located at 2034 County Road 126 near Nederland, when he found what he believed to be a skull.

Deputies and investigators from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, along with medical investigators from the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

The hiker led emergency personnel back to the area where he had located the remains, a human skull. No additional remains were located.

The searches were complicated by several inches of snow that fell to the ground Monday, so additional searches will take place once the snow clears.

No additional items or evidence were located in the searche that would provide clues as to the identity of the decedent, including their approximate age or gender, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information they believe may assist in the investigation is asked to contact local police.