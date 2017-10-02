Hands-On Beauty Training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Empire Beauty School is the place to go if you want a future in the world of cosmetology. They offer hands on training in a real salon setting, plus technique classes and business training. The public is welcome to book services at their many locations. Expert services at a fraction of the price. Watch the segment to see how they are using technology not only to educate their students but for customers as well. There are four Empire Beauty School locations in the Denver area. To find the location near you or learn more call 877-321-3674 or visit them online at Empire.edu.