All lanes reopen after crash, police investigation shut down I-70 at Sheridan
A police investigation closed all lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 at Sheridan Blvd. Monday afternoon. Shortly after, police tweeted that all lanes had been reopened.
A tweet posted by CDOT at 3:10 p.m. said the crash involved a single vehicle rollover with serious injuries.
Traffic was being diverted to Harlan and drivers were told to expect delays and avoid the area.
CDOT tweeted the crash had been cleaned and lanes reopened by 5:00 p.m.
39.784331 -105.052941