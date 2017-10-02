× All lanes reopen after crash, police investigation shut down I-70 at Sheridan

A police investigation closed all lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 at Sheridan Blvd. Monday afternoon. Shortly after, police tweeted that all lanes had been reopened.

A tweet posted by CDOT at 3:10 p.m. said the crash involved a single vehicle rollover with serious injuries.

All lanes EB I-70 closed @ Sheridan;Crash has turned into a police investigation;Ramp from Sheridan to EB I-70 closed as well — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 2, 2017

Traffic was being diverted to Harlan and drivers were told to expect delays and avoid the area.

upd:Crash clear All lanes open EB I-70 @ Sheridan after crash cleanup & investigation — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 2, 2017

CDOT tweeted the crash had been cleaned and lanes reopened by 5:00 p.m.