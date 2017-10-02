Brother of Las Vegas shooter: ‘It’s like an asteroid fell out of the sky’

LAS VEGAS — Eric Paddock, the brother of Las Vegas Strip gunman Stephen Paddock, said he was stunned about his brother’s involvement in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

“He was my brother, and it’s like an asteroid fell out of the sky,” Eric Paddock said outside his home in Orlando, Florida.

The last time he spoke to his brother was when Stephen texted him, asking how their mother was after losing power from Hurricane Irma.

Eric Paddock said he knew his brother owned a couple of handguns and maybe one long rifle, but did not know of any automatic weapons.