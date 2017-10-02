Bonfils Blood Center seeks donations after Las Vegas massacre

DENVER — Bonfils Blood Center is asking people for donations after 58 people were killed and 515 were wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

All blood types are needed from donors, but especially O-positive and O-negative.

Donors can schedule appointments online or by calling 303-363-2300. Donors can also walk in to any of Bonfils’ eight donor centers in the Denver metro area.

Donors who are as young as 16 years old must have parental consent. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health.

Bonfils said it has shipped blood to Las Vegas and is working to determine additional needs.

It said its blood centers work in tandem, moving donations throughout the system to help ensure blood is available when and where it’s needed the most.