Body found on side of I-25 identified as 24-year-old woman

Detectives said the death of a person found on the shoulder of I-25 near the Greenland exit turned into a homicide investigation Saturday.

Monday, the victim was identified as 24-year-old Shelby Weatherly. No other information regarding the woman was released.

The death was not related to a vehicle crash but officials have not announced a cause of death, motive or suspect.

A spokesperson with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received an emergency call at 10:13 a.m. about a body on the shoulder of the highway.

The right lane of southbound I-25 was closed two miles south of the Greenland exit for several hours.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is continuing and they are asking for any tips people may have.

The suspect is believed to have been in the area in the hours between Friday night and early Saturday morning.