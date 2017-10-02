Amber Alert for 3-year-old boy, father of boy canceled

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon at roughly 4:30 p.m. for a 3-year-old boy missing from Colorado Springs.

By about 5:11 p.m., the alert was canceled.

Police have not elaborated on why the boy went missing or the circumstances related to finding him.

Original story posted below:

The child is William Lake, a Caucasian toddler about 3 feet tall and weighing about 50 pounds. William has blue eyes and blonde curly hair.

He was seen Monday morning wearing a black and white button up shirt grey pants, white shoes in Southeast Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is currently attempting to locate David Kevin Lake, 28, the boy’s father.

Detectives are interested in speaking with Mr. David Lake regarding an on-going investigation and in checking William’s welfare.

At this time investigators don’t have any information about Mr. Lake’s or William’s whereabouts.

Mr. David Lake is described as a white male, 5-feet-8, 150 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.

The vehicle police are looking for has the license plate OPB131 and is a blue 2003 Toyota Carolla.

Police urge anyone with information to call 911.