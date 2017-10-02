3 women robbed at gunpoint outside sorority house in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. – Three women were ordered of a vehicle outside a sorority house in Boulder on Monday night, Boulder police said.

The women were sitting in a vehicle outside of the Pi Beta Phi sorority house at 890 11th St. when three men wearing dark clothing approached them and ordered them out of the vehicle.

The men were wearing either bandanas or ski masks to cover their faces.

The men opened the doors of the vehicle – one had a black handgun and told the women to get out of the car, according to police.

Police said the women were able to run from the scene.

One suspect is described as a “dark-skinned male and another was wearing a dark colored t-shirt with a light colored long sleeve shirt underneath and was average height and weight,” Boulder police said.

One suspect was seen inside the vehicle afterwards and police believe the suspects took belongings from the vehicle.

There were no injuries in the robbery.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sharon Ramos at 303-441-3323. If you want to remain anonymous you may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.