Westbound Interstate 70 reopens after closure at Eisenhower Tunnel
A tweet posted by the Colorado Department of Transportation notified drivers that westbound Interstate 70 was closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel as of 6:35 p.m. Sunday.
About an hour later, things were moving again. CDOT added that a traction law remains in place.
The initial tweets said the interstate closed due to multiple crashes but there was no elaboration.
Eastbound lanes remain open.
