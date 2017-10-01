Westbound Interstate 70 reopens after closure at Eisenhower Tunnel

A tweet posted by the Colorado Department of Transportation notified drivers that westbound Interstate 70 was closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel as of 6:35 p.m. Sunday.

CLOSED- #I70West @ Eisehower Tunnel,MM 2215,b/c multiple crashes;Expect extended closure — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 2, 2017

About an hour later, things were moving again. CDOT added that a traction law remains in place.

OPEN- #I70West @ Eisenhower Tunnel,MM 215,after crash cleanup;Passenger vehicle traction law in place — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 2, 2017

The initial tweets said the interstate closed due to multiple crashes but there was no elaboration.

CRASH – I-70 EB ID Springs,MM 234.5;Expect delays in this area — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 2, 2017

Eastbound lanes remain open.

We will have continuing weather coverage this evening with Meteorologist Jessica Lebel.