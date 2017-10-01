Watch: A.J. Derby makes incredible one-handed touchdown catch against Raiders

DENVER — Broncos tight end came up big in the first quarter of the game against the Raiders with a one-handed catch for a touchdown.

On the team’s second drive of the game, quarterback Trevor Siemian got things going with a 18 yard throw to Bennie Fowler followed by a 29 yard gain to A.J. Derby to put the team in field goal range.

But, Derby was just getting started. Derby hauled in a one-handed grab for 22 yards and the touchdown giving the Broncos the first score of the game.

To make this even better, this was Derby’s first touchdown of his NFL career.

Derby was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round in 2015 and was traded to Denver for a fifth-round pick last October.