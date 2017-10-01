Sunday snowfall update: winter storm moving into Colorado mountains

Our biggest snowstorm of the season so far is moving into Colorado Sunday evening with a cold front. Snowfall will pick up in the mountains overnight and continue throughout Monday before clearing out early Tuesday.

The northern and central mountains will see the biggest impacts from this system. These impacts include heavy snowfall, strong winds, and low visibility making travel difficult.

Conditions will not be favorable for any outdoor activities on Sunday and Monday. Because of low visibility and heavy snowfall expected, travel to the central and northern mountains will be very difficult. Travelers should be prepared for hazardous winter conditions.

Winter Storm Warnings (pink) and Winter Weather Advisories (purple) are in place until midnight on Monday.

The heaviest snowfall and large accumulations are expected to stay above 9,000 feet although the rain/snow line could drop down to 7,000 feet by Monday morning.

The southern mountains will not see big impacts from this system. They can expect colder temperatures, gusty winds, and a few isolated showers.

This same storm system will bring thunderstorms and rain showers to the Front Range and Eastern Plains Sunday evening.

Storms could turn severe on the eastern plains with large hail and gusty winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out with a Tornado Watch in place until 10 p.m. Sunday.