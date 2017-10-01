Petition to stop $30 dollar land deal suspended

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- A group in Arvada is suspending its petition drive to stop the city from selling a piece of land for just 30 dollars.

The 9 acres of land at the corner of 56th and Wadsworth is worth 6 million dollars. Right now, it’s an RTD Parking lot that sits next to a rail station.

A private developer with Plans to build a six-story apartment complex here.

Member David Chandler says, “… Over the last few years we’ve had 50 million dollars’ worth of tax and land give aways… coming out of Urban Renewal and other agencies of the city.”

The group had hoped to get a measure on the ballot that would prevent Arvada from selling land so cheap.

But it cancelled a signature drive after a judge ruled against a similar provision in Wheat Ridge.

Caitlin Reusch who helped collect signatures said, "I'm a little bit angry. You know I grew up in Arvada and lots has changed in the last 10 to 15 years. I saw this as an opportunity to do something about it.”

The city’s Urban Renewal Authority okayed the deal saying a high-density development is needed next to the light rail station.

Arvada Mayor Marc Williams, spoke to FOX31 about this story in June and said, "Taxpayers are in partnership with the developer from my perspective to be able to bring a great project to our community.”

But Cindy Kreutzer said they, "have no way to prove that. There’s none. I don’t know how you predict that.”

As part of the deal, the developer would get to keep tax revenue in the zone to help offset costs of building a parking garage on a piece of land with serious constraints.

Developers had hoped to break ground by the end of summer – but no signs of construction yet.

Arvada for all people now plans to attempt to unseat any council member who supports cheap land deals.