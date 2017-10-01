Marshawn Lynch wears ‘Everybody vs. Trump’ shirt before game against Broncos

DENVER — Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch arrived to Mile High Stadium wearing a “Everybody vs. Trump” t-shirt on Sunday.

Lynch and the Raiders are in Denver to take on the Broncos in an AFC West match-up.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Darren Rovell tweeted pictures of Lynch wearing the shirt ahead of the game.

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch wearing an "Everybody vs Trump" T-shirt: pic.twitter.com/7aiCUbjLUD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2017

Marshawn Lynch arrives at game wearing "Everybody vs. Trump" shirt made by Oakland-based Dope Era ($45) pic.twitter.com/gn2zw3sTVJ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 1, 2017

Lynch has been a critic of President Donald Trump and was one of several NFL players that took a knee for the national anthem last week following the president’s comments about NFL players and the anthem.

The shirt is made by an Oakland based company called Dope Era and is available for purchase online.

While the Broncos will be standing together on Sunday, it’s clear Lynch will not be.