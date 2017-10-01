Fort Collins police shoot, kill suspect at hotel

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Fort Collins police shot and killed a suspect who had a weapon at the America’s Best Value Inn on Sunday morning.

Police said it happened at 4:50 a.m. at the hotel at 1809 N. College Ave. after a call about a loud noise and hole in the ceiling above.

When police attempted to make contact with the suspect, the suspect opened the door with a gun and an officer shot the man, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Video statement regarding this morning's officer involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/ZNzg5yMBF0 — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) October 1, 2017

The suspect died and his identity has not yet been released.

No other hotel guests were injured.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is Loveland Police Department Tip Line at 970-962-2032 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.