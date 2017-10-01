Dog groomer reunited with stolen trailer, equipment still missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. - A small business owner was reunited with her trailer after thieves took it earlier this week, but the equipment she outfitted the trailer with is still missing.

Sarah Epperson operates Serene Pets Spa, a mobile pet grooming company. She first discovered the trailer missing early Monday morning. The trailer is an essential piece to her business.

"It's my business, that's my life, that's my future," said Epperson on Monday.

The first-time small business owner said she moved for Colorado with two dollars in her pocket and a tank of gas. Since then, she saved and working multiple jobs at a time in hopes of opening her own mobile pet grooming business. She finally had enough to purchase and outfit the trailer a few months ago and then thieves stole it.

"All I wanted was to be successful and I worked so hard for it. And they just took it away with no consideration and that’s really really awful," said Epperson on Monday.

After the FOX31 Problem Solvers aired Epperson's story, she received tips about possible sightings. In the end, a tow truck company saw the trailer after matching it up with the license plate numbers on a database for stolen vehicles and trailers.

"Literally if we didn’t find the trailer, we would be bankrupt. We put every penny we had into the trailer. We put hundreds of hours of work into this trailer and my business. Without this piece, to continue on, is almost impossible," said Epperson.

Epperson said the criminals took all her equipment out of the trailer. While insurance will cover some of it, Epperson estimates she'll spend $2,000 out of pocket to refurbish her trailer.

"I am not going to let this make me bitter. It was a lesson. We learned," said Epperson.

Epperson said the criminals cashed some of her business checks she had in the trailer. She hopes information from the bank as well as information gleaned from the tow truck company when it picked up the trailer will help lead to an arrest.