Broncos defense comes up big for 16-10 victory over Raiders

DENVER — The Broncos held on to beat the Raiders, 16-10, in Denver on Sunday.

Although the Broncos had control of the game from the start, it all came down to a huge interception in the last two minutes to seal the victory for the Broncos.

After being forced to punt on the opening drive, the Broncos offense came out rocking on all cylinders for their second drive of the game.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian got things going with a 18 yard throw to Bennie Fowler followed by a 29 yard gain to A.J. Derby to put the team in field goal range.

But, Derby was just getting started. Derby hauled in a one-handed grab for 22 yards and the touchdown giving the Broncos the first score of the game. It was Derby’s first NFL touchdown.

The defense continued to hold the Raiders to three-and-outs throughout the first quarter as Brandon McManus nailed a 28 yard field goal to extend Denver’s lead to 10-0.

The Raiders offense was able to get going in the second quarter as they finally get their first first down of the game. After started at their own 1 yard line, the Derek Carr and the Raiders got the pass offense going and took the team down 99 yards for the Raiders touchdown.

As the Broncos were approaching the end zone, the Raiders sacked Siemian by Khalil Mack and he fumbled the ball. The play was reviewed and the call was overturned with the refs determining that Siemian had his knee down before the ball came out.

That call helped the Broncos set up a 46 yard field goal from McManus to make it a two score game, 16-7 Broncos.

On the next drive, the Shelby Harris sacked Carr and then Adam Gotsis kneed him hard in the back. Carr remained on the ground before walking off the field gently under his own power.

Backup QB E.J. Manuel entered the game as Carr was taken to the locker room with a back injury.

On 4th and 11 the Raiders attempted a fake punt, which the Broncos stopped. After an unsportsmanlike conduct call on Marquette King, the Broncos started at the 15 yard line.

But despite the great field position, the Raiders would hold the Broncos to a 29 yard field goal attempt. Although that’s normally a chip-shot for McManus, this time he would miss the kick.

Late in the fourth quarter, Manuel quickly led the Raiders down to the red zone. The Broncos defense was able to hold them to a field goal – but it still made it a one-score game with a score of 16-10.

Things got interesting in the final few minutes of the game as the Raiders started driving toward the end zone again. But, just as the Raiders were going for a touchdown, Justin Simmons came up big with the interception to give the Broncos the win.

Now, the Broncos go into their bye-week with a win and a record of 3-1.