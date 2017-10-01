Teenager with autism missing from Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police need help locating an at-risk teenager.

Elijah James Ellis, 14, went missing from the 14000 block of E. Radcliff Place at approximately 3:30 p.m Sunday afternoon.

Elijah is autistic and has other medical problems.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with skulls on it, jeans and black shoes. His family doesn’t know where he may have gone.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Elijah, please call the Aurora Police Department at (303)627-3100 or call 911.