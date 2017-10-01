66-year-old dies after falling 50 feet at Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. – A man died after falling 50 feet while climbing at Rocky Mountain National Park on Saturday, officials said.

Officials said the man, identified as Henry Gholz of Fort Collins, was technical climbing on the Batman and Robin route on Batman Pinnacle in the Lumpy Ridge area of Rocky Mountain National Park when he fell.

Bystanders attempted CPR on Gholz, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, which is standard for all deaths at the park.