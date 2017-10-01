2 arrested in meth bust valued over $200,000

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department announced the arrest of two people Wednesday in connection with the sale of a large amount of methamphetamine.

Officers made the arrests after a search warrant was obtained for a house in the 200 block of 23rd Avenue at about 6:00 p.m.

The Task Force investigators had developed probable cause and several buys into the residence where the two people arrested lived.

During the search of the residence, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine was located and the estimated street value of the meth was over $200,000.

Brian Michael Ybarra and Jodi Marie Ybarra were taken into custody after the search.

At the time officers arrived at the house, six children were present and taken into protective custody and referred to social services when the suspects were arrested.