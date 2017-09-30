Thousands attend grand opening of sporting goods megastore Scheels in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — Nearly 40,000 people made the trek to the newest installation of Scheels, a sporting goods store on steroids, for the grand opening in Johnstown on Saturday morning.

Intense marketing and a strong reputation among outdoor enthusiasts has amped up the excitement for the store, which features a 65-foot ferris wheel restored from the 1930s, a 16,000 gallon saltwater aquarium with more than 600 fish and a wildlife mountain with 220 mounts.

In addition to the entertainment, there’s a lot of shopping to be done. Scheels touts 250,000 square feet of sporting goods, including clothing and footwear.

Officials with the store say they hope the complex will not only be a boon to the company, but to Johnstown, a town with roughly 15,000 residents.

“While SCHEELS will bring a one-of-a-kind shopping experience to Johnstown, this new store is also an opportunity to grow local partnerships and community involvement,” said SCHEELS Store Leader Mark Knudson.

“As an employee-owned, privately held company, we realize community development means much more than selling high-quality products or services. Our mission is to develop people – our employees, our customers, and our community members.”

With the Johnstown location, SCHEELS is now a 27-store operation with stores in 12 states. It’s located at 4755 Ronald Regan Blvd. in Johnstown.