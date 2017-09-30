Snow, poor visibility in store for Colorado mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting Sunday, the mountains of Colorado will see their biggest snowfall so far this season. Big changes will move into Colorado with a cold front on Sunday and last through Monday.

The northern and central mountains will see the biggest impacts from this system. These impacts include heavy snowfall, strong winds, and low visibility making travel difficult.

Conditions will not be favorable for any outdoor activities on Sunday and Monday. Because of low visibility and heavy snowfall expected, travel to the central and northern mountains on these days should be avoided if possible.

Timing - Snowfall will pick up in the mountains Sunday afternoon as the cold front moves into northwest Colorado. Moderate to heavy snowfall along with gusty winds will persist through Monday evening before the storm wraps up early Tuesday.

Winter Storm Watches (blue) and Winter Storm Warnings (pink) go into effect Sunday at 3 p.m. and continue until midnight on Monday.

Some of the heaviest snow will fall in Colorado's northwest mountains where 8 to 18 inches of snowfall is possible. The mountain valleys will see around 4 to 10 inches with over a foot on most of the high peaks.

Temperatures will drop the snow line down to 7,500 / 8,000 feet by Monday morning.

The southern mountains will have less of an impact from this storm but could still see light snowfall on the high peaks with colder temperatures on Monday.

The Front Range and eastern plains will feel gusty winds and see scattered storms on Sunday as the front moves through Sunday evening.

A few severe storms are possible on the northern Front Range and northeast plains on Sunday.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop to the 50s and 60s in the lower elevations on Monday with cloudy skies and rain showers.